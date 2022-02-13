Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 745,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

