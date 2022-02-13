Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 745,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
