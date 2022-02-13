KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:KB opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.