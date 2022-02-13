Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

