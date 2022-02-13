Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €810.17 ($931.23).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($890.80) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($954.02) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,025.29) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($885.06) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($902.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

EPA KER opened at €619.80 ($712.41) on Friday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($265.92) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($479.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €684.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €682.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

