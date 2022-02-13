Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

KRYPF stock remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.