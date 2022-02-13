Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

