KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 4.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

