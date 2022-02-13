KeyCorp Weighs in on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

