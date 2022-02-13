Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 20,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

