Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €102.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.92 ($118.30).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($134.48) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($124.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($126.44) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KGX traded down €0.60 ($0.69) during trading on Thursday, hitting €80.20 ($92.18). 186,074 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.29. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($66.52) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($94.05).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

