KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $369.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

