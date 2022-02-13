KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.07

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $31.37. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 39,256 shares.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($66.67) to €56.00 ($64.37) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.