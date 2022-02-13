Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $91.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,071. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

