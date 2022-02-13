Korvest Ltd (KOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 3rd

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Korvest’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Korvest

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

