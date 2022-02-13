KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. KT has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $15.35.
KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.
KT Company Profile
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
