KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. KT has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

