Kusama Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $166.90 or 0.00394552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $32.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.59 or 0.06821551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.73 or 0.99847816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048992 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.