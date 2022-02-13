Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 263.4% in January

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 263.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 10,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

