La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.63 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,446 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.