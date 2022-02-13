LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $73.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.86) to €63.00 ($72.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$59.61 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

