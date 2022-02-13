Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 60,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

