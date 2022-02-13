Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGTOU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

