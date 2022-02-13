Leggett & Platt, Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LEG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $22,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.