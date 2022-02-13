Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

