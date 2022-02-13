Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

LAD opened at $315.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.