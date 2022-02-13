Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

LAD opened at $315.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.