Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO Buys $201,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

