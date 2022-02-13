Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT traded up $10.76 on Friday, reaching $396.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,976. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.98 and its 200 day moving average is $355.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.