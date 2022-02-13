Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $396.19 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.69. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.