Loop Capital Cuts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $175.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.