LuaSwap Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $97,457.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,542,290 coins and its circulating supply is 141,847,498 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

