Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 3.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 801,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,801,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.