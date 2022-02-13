Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

Lumentum stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.