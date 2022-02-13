Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lyft by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.