M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the January 15th total of 439,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of MBAC stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,564. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

