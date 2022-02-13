Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

