MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $11,602.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $11,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.