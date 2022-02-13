MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $11,602.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $11,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

