Macquarie Cuts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $70.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.