Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.