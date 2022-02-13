Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

