Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $86.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.