Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $180,000 Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $10,066,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 718,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

