Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Terminix Global by 207.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terminix Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 29.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.