Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,542 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

