Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $216,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last 90 days.

TOST opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

