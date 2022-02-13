Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJWL remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

