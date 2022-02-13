Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Man Group plc grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of RS stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

