Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,952 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $42,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

