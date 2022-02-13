Man Group plc Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $68,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock opened at $447.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.39. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.40 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

