Man Group plc Has $43.47 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $272.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.23 and a 200-day moving average of $308.61. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

