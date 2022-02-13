Man Group plc Has $54.55 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 88.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $54,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $312.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.05. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

