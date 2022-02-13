Man Group plc Has $61.07 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $61,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.